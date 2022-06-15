Lumbard & Kellner LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after purchasing an additional 759,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after purchasing an additional 113,120 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.73. 52,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.55. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

