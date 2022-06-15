Lumbard & Kellner LLC Buys 3,391 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 170.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in LendingTree by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

Shares of TREE traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,834. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.83.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

