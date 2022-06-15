Lumbard & Kellner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 6.50% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLKR. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FLKR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,296. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.