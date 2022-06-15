Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $8.25 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for about 3.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. The stock had a trading volume of 27,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

