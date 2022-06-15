Lumbard & Kellner LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Brighthouse Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,030,000 after buying an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 331.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 155,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 119,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

