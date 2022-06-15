Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.67

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 84001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 16.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 188,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $2,651,343.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,700. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,439,000. CQS US LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $16,180,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 997,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Further Reading

