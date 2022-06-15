LWM Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.84. 155,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

