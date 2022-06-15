LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,001 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $237.63. 17,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,748. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.98.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

