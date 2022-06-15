LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 5,798 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000. Waste Connections makes up approximately 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after acquiring an additional 764,480 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after acquiring an additional 722,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after acquiring an additional 567,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 51,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,679. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

