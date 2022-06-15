LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $443,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after acquiring an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. 52,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,650. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

