LWM Advisory Services LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 40,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.70. 179,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,355,644. The company has a market cap of $122.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

