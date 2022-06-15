LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after acquiring an additional 59,672 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,177,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 63,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $4,504,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,661. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $72.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

SCI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

