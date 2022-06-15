LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,825. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

