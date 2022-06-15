LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 6,173 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000. Blackstone accounts for about 1.0% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $13,747,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 269,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,587. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.59 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

