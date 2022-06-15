LWM Advisory Services LLC Takes $258,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The company had a trading volume of 101,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,615. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.