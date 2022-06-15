Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 15th total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lynas Rare Earths in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.72. 149,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,551. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

