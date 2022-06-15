M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.94

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 8081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,472,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after buying an additional 63,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after buying an additional 167,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

