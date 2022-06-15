M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.62

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.62 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 7179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.73.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

