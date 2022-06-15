Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Short Interest Update

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,596,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MJWL traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 466,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,428. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Majic Wheels has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.27.
About Majic Wheels
