Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock traded down $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $99.49. 237,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,704. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.