Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Markforged in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Markforged in the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,720. The company has a market capitalization of $405.93 million, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 0.94. Markforged has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.12.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. On average, analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

About Markforged

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

