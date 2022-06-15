Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $148.88. 9,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

