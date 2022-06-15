McBride (LON:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.60

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.32), with a volume of 914068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.50 ($0.36).

The stock has a market cap of £45.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 45.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.84.

In other news, insider Regi Aalstad acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($33,984.71). Also, insider Jeffrey Nodland acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £34,000 ($41,267.14).

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

