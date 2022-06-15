McDonough Capital Management Inc Invests $2.11 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.7% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

LMT traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,413. The stock has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

