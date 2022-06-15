McDonough Capital Management Inc Invests $312,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 138,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,523. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.75.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

