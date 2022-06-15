Medicalchain (MTN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $802.00

Medicalchain (MTN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Medicalchain has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Medicalchain coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Medicalchain has a total market cap of $510,246.64 and $802.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00429641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00059496 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011506 BTC.

Medicalchain Coin Profile

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Medicalchain’s official message board is medicalchain.com/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

