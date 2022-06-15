MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.13.
A number of research firms recently commented on MEIP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 99.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 27,403 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,977,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
