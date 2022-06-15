Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mesa Royalty Trust by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 294.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MTR traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 53,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,606. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.1015 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

