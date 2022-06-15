Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 303,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.76.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $163.73 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.36 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.46. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.