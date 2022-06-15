Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Sets New 52-Week Low at $167.33

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $167.33 and last traded at $167.84, with a volume of 462009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.76.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.46.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,419.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,221,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.