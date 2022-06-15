Metatron Capital SICAV plc Acquires New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,625,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $594.00 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $582.58 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $653.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

