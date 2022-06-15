Metatron Capital SICAV plc Buys Shares of 36,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000. Twitter makes up 1.5% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after purchasing an additional 204,563 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 15,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $588,055.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 396,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,060,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,200,076 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.