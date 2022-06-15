Metatron Capital SICAV plc Buys Shares of 6,400 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,400 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day moving average is $159.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

