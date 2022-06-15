Metatron Capital SICAV plc Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cigna makes up approximately 1.0% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $245.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.72 and its 200-day moving average is $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock worth $35,194,868. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.38.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

