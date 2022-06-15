Metatron Capital SICAV plc Purchases New Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $251.13 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

