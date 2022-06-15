Metatron Capital SICAV plc Purchases New Shares in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. TFI International accounts for about 0.9% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. EAM Global Investors LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $4,515,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $75.45 on Wednesday. TFI International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. TFI International had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TFI International from $134.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

