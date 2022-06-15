Metatron Capital SICAV plc Takes $914,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

ADI opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

