Metatron Capital SICAV plc Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 391,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.98. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

