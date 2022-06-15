Metatron Capital SICAV plc Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Illumina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina stock opened at $193.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.40 and a fifty-two week high of $526.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.92.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

