Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 459,045 shares.The stock last traded at $46.16 and had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 64.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.