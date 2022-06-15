Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 22,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 459,045 shares.The stock last traded at $46.16 and had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,281,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,211,000 after purchasing an additional 239,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 46.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,872,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 596,022 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 32.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.