Metronome (MET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $530.00

Metronome (MET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004510 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metronome has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $13.96 million and approximately $530.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,402.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.67 or 0.15509723 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00402883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00068636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00036243 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,179,229 coins and its circulating supply is 14,034,655 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

