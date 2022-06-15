MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1,220.0% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 13,933,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,877,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,687,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,201,000 after purchasing an additional 103,479 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,210,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,792,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,475,000 after purchasing an additional 663,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

