MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.
About MGM Growth Properties (Get Rating)
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)
- Could This Cheap Energy Stock With A 7% Dividend Yield Be Right for Your Portfolio?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.