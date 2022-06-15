MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $534.83.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.00 and a 200-day moving average of $418.97.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 109.68%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.