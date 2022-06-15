MILC Platform (MLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $182,295.00

MILC Platform (MLT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. MILC Platform has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $182,295.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,104.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.96 or 0.13367273 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00425403 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00074442 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012160 BTC.

MILC Platform Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

MILC Platform Coin Trading

