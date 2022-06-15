Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Up 76.4% in May

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund news, Director James E. Hillman acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $28,377.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,175 shares of company stock worth $33,557.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 84.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $110,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at $136,000.

NYSE HIE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 41,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,485. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

