Mina One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.85 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002966 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $355.15 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.04 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00059307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 545,406,639 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

