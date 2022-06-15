Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 2,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,089. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOA. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $521,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

