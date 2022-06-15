Mint Club One Day Trading Volume Hits $710,377.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $4.10 million and $710,377.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00019542 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000162 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

