Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.15

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Electric (MIELF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.