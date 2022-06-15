Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.15

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

